Barcelona will be looking to return to the top of the UEFA Women's Champions League standings when they take on Chelsea in a crunch tie this evening. The Catalonians have won all their three games in sublime fashion and there is not many clubs who can match the level of football they are playing at the moment. Chelsea are heading into this fixture on the back of two victories and they will feel they have it in them to produce a solid display in front of their own supporters and stop this Barcelona juggernaut.

Ewa Pajor continues to miss out for Barcelona due to a serious knee injury suffered in a domestic league fixture. Salma Paralluelo has done well in her absence and will be part of the starting eleven in the final third alongside Caroline Graham and Clàudia Pina. Patricia Guijarro is the one that makes them tick with her slick passing game and can also chip in with useful goals. Mapi León and Irene Paredes will form the centre-back pairing for the visitors.

Sam Kerr will be inducted in the Chelsea starting eleven against Barcelona this evening. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Wieke Kaptein will be the two attacking midfielders with Aggie Beever-Jones as the focal point in the final third. Keira Walsh at the heart of the defence has her task cut out with Barcelona boasting of a quality attack.

Match Chelsea vs Barcelona Date Friday, November 21 Time 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Parc des Princes, Paris, France Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

Chelsea Women will cross swords with Barcelona Women in the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 on Friday, November 21. The PSG vs Bayern Munich WUCL 2025-26 match will be played at the Parc des Princes, Paris, France, and will start at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Unfortunately, there will be no UEFA Women's Champions League live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Chelsea vs Barcelona UWCL live telecast on any TV channel. For Chelsea vs Barcelona UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 online viewing options, read below. FIFA World Cup 2026: List of Teams Qualified for the 23rd Edition of Football WC.

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26. Those on the lookout for Chelsea vs Barcelona UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 live streaming can watch it on the FanCode app and website but will need to have either a match pass that costs Rs 19 or a tour pass that is worth Rs 99. Chelsea will struggle to contain Barcelona in this game and could slump to a 0-2 defeat.

