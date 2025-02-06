Famous People Born on February 2: February 2 is the birthday of several notable figures like Khushwant Singh, a renowned Indian author, journalist, and editor, best known for his works like Train to Pakistan and his sharp commentary on social and political issues. The day also marks the birthdays of big celebrities from the world of sports and entertainment, like Gemma Arterton, Shakira, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Shamita Shetty, Gerard Piqué, and Dinesh Lal Yadav. Aquarius Season 2025 Begins: Best Aquarius Funny Memes, Hilarious Posts, Jokes, Viral Images and Instagram Reels That Will Make the Zodiac Rebels Say ‘Yep, That’s Me’.

Famous February 2 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Gemma Arterton Shakira Tom Smothers Christie Brinkley Kusal Mendis Upul Tharanga Khushwant Singh (1915-2014) Shamita Shetty Sandeepa Dhar N. Ashwath Narayan Balachandran (1952-2021) Gerard Piqué James Joyce (1882-1941) Dinesh Lal Yadav

