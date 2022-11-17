Japan have named their 26-member squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA world Cup in Qatar. Japan, a regular in the FIFA World Cup from Asia were very close to making it to the quarterfinals in the 2018 edition when they almost managed to upset Belgium. A late turnaround ended their dreams, but their performance earned them respect like never before. This time coach Hajime Moriyasu, who played for Japan between 1992 and 1996, will look to help his country replicate their spirited showing from the 2018 World Cup. Japan are drawn into a tough Group E with Spain, Germany and Costa Rica. So, before the quadrennial event begins, we take a look at Japan’s squad, their schedule and players to watch out for. FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A Preview: Know Teams, Schedule, SWOT Analysis and Star Players

Japan has a lot of depth and variety in the midfield and forward line thanks to the exposure their players now get in Europe. Takumi Minamino and Takefusa Kubo are household names amongst European football fans and they will definitely use their experience in the biggest stages to their advantage. Being an Asian team, they will also have the upper hand of being able to adapt to the conditions of Qatar quickly. Unlike other teams from Asia, Japan plays an attractive brand of football trying to progress the ball up the pitch with short passes. Coach Moriyasu will want to overcome the hardships of the injury concerns they have and at least make it out of the tough group they are in through their spirited performances.

Japan Schedule At FIFA World Cup 2022: Group E Fixtures

Date Fixtures November 23. 2022 Japan vs Germany November 27, 2022 Japan vs Costa Rica December 2, 2022 Japan vs Spain

Japan Players to Watch Out At FIFA World Cup 2022

Daichi Kamada Takefusa Kubo Takumi Minamino Junya Ito

Japan Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022

Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg), Daniel Schmidt (Sint Truiden), Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse)

Defenders: Hiroki Sakai (Urawa Red Diamonds), Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale), Ko Itakura (Borussia Monchengladbach), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal), Maya Yoshida (Schalke 04), Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale), Hiroki Ito (VfB Stuttgart), Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo)

Midfielders: Junya Ito (Stade de Reims), Ritsu Doan (SC Freiburg), Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting), Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad), Takumi Minamino (AS Monaco), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion), Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes), Yuki Soma (Nagoya Grampus)

Forwards: Takuma Asano (Vfl Bochum), Daizen Maeda (Celtic), Ayase Ueda (Cercle Brugge), Shuto Machino (Shonan Bellmare)

