Jamshedpur FC are up against SC East Bengal in the upcoming fixture of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco de Gama, Goa on Sunday (February 7). Both sides haven’t been at their best this season and only have an outside chance to make a place in the final four. While Jamshedpur are seventh in the standings with 18 points in 15 games, East Bengal are reeling further, holding the penultimate position with 13 points in 15 outings. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for JFC vs SCEB match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Jamshedpur FC and SC East Bengal will lock horns only for the second time. The sole game played between the two teams was a goalless draw earlier in the ongoing season. With both sides not doing well in netting goals, the result of the upcoming clash is expected to be similar. East Bengal are yet to win a since their 1-0 triumph over Bengaluru FC. On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC are coming off a 1-0 win over Odisha FC. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick TP Rehenesh (JFC) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Peter Hartley (JFC), Ricky Lallawamawma (JFC), Stephen Eze (JFC) and Scott Neville (SCEB) will be selected as the four defenders.

Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Aitor Monroy (JFC), Alexandre Lima (JFC), Matti Steinmann (SCEB) and Jacques Maghoma (SCEB) should be picked as the four midfielders.

Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Nerijus Valskis (JFC) and Bright Enobakhare (SCEB) will play as the two forwards.

Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: TP Rehenesh (JFC), Peter Hartley (JFC), Ricky Lallawamawma (JFC), Stephen Eze (JFC), Scott Neville (SCEB), Aitor Monroy (JFC), Alexandre Lima (JFC), Matti Steinmann (SCEB), Jacques Maghoma (SCEB), Nerijus Valskis (JFC), Bright Enobakhare (SCEB)

Nerijus Valskis (JFC) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Aitor Monroy (JFC) can fill the vice-captain slot.

