Juventus (JUV) will take on Sampdoria (SAM) in their opening fixture of Serie A 2020-21 season. JUV vs SAM clash will be played at the Allianz Stadium on September 20, 2020 (late Sunday night). Andrea Pirlo’s men will look to win their tenth successive domestic league title. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 fantasy team tips of Juventus vs Sampdoria clash in Serie A 2020-21, can scroll down below. Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts Well-Toned Body in This Shirtless Monochrome Pic Ahead of Juventus' Serie A 2020-21 Clash Against Sampdoria!

Juventus appointed Andrea Pirlo as their new manager following an early exit from the Champions League. The Bianconeri have added Arthur Melo to their squad in the summer while Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain have left the club. Meanwhile, Sampdoria have not spent huge money in the transfer window but have signed an exciting young player in Mikkel Damsgaard. Cristiano Ronaldo Receives IFFHS World's Best International Top Goal Scorer 2019 Trophy, CR7 Posts Picture on Social Media.

Juventus vs Sampdoria, Serie A 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – W Szczesny (JUV) must be your keeper for this clash.

Juventus vs Sampdoria, Serie A 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Leonardo Bonucci (JUV), Geirgio Chilenni (JUV) and Maya Yoshida (SAM) must be your defenders.

Juventus vs Sampdoria, Serie A 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Arthur Melo (JUV), Aaron Ramsey (JUV), Gaston Ramirez (SAM) and Edkal (SAM) must be your defenders.

Juventus vs Sampdoria, Serie A 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Pellegrini (JUV) and Fabio Quagliarella (SAM) must be your forwards.

Juventus vs Sampdoria, Serie A 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: W Szczesny (JUV), Leonardo Bonucci (JUV), Geirgio Chilenni (JUV), Maya Yoshida (SAM), Arthur Melo (JUV), Aaron Ramsey (JUV), Gaston Ramirez (SAM), Edkal (SAM), Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Pellegrini (JUV), Fabio Quagliarella (SAM).

Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) must be your partner for this game while Fabio Quagliarella (SAM) can be named as the vice-captain.

