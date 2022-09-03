Juventus would aim at continuing their good form this season when they face Fiorentina in a Serie A 2022-23 match on Saturday, September 3. The match would be played at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence and is scheduled to start at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Bianconeri are currently placed fourth on the points table and have eight points from four matches with two wins and as many defeats. Max Allegri's men made some impact signings in the recently concluded summer window and have remained undefeated so far. Deadline Day 2022: Major Transfers Across Top Five Leagues on Final Day of Summer Window

Fiorentina's story is quite different on the other hand. Having won just one match so far, they are languishing in the 11th spot. They face a tough challenge in the form of Juventus but would rely on their home support and a good performance to walk away from this match with at least a point.

When is Fiorentina vs Juventus, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Fiorentina vs Juventus match in Serie A 2022-23 will be played at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence. The game will be held on September 3, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Fiorentina vs Juventus, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Fiorentina vs Juventus match live on Sports 18 SD/HD channels as Viacom18 are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2022-23 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Fiorentina vs Juventus, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

The Fiorentina vs Juventus will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Fiorentina vs Juventus match on the Voot Select app. JioTv will also provide live streaming of the match.

