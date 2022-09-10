AC Milan will be eyeing for the top spot when they take on Sampdoria in the latest round of Serie A 2022-23 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa on September 10, 2022 (Saturday) as both teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Sampdoria vs AC Milan, Serie A 2022-23 live streaming datils, scroll down below. AC Milan 3-2 Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23: Rafael Leao, Olivier Giroud Shine as the Rossoneri Win Thrilling Derby (Watch Video Highlights).

AC Milan will be high on confidence after defeating local rivals Inter Milan in their previous league fixture and will be aiming to build on that result. A win here will take them to the top of the team standings. Meanwhile, Sampdoria are in the relegation zone and yet to win a match this season, something they will be looking to change.

When is Sampdoria vs AC Milan, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Sampdoria vs AC Milan match in Serie A 2022-23 will be played at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium. The game will be held on September 11, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Sampdoria vs AC Milan, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Sampdoria vs AC Milan match live on Sports 18 SD/HD channels as Viacom18 are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2022-23 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Sampdoria vs AC Milan, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

The Sampdoria vs AC Milan will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Sampdoria vs AC Milan match on the Voot Select app. JioTv will also provide live streaming of the match.

