Juventus and AC Milan will resume the sporting action in Italy with Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final second leg. The sporting action all across the globe starts after a gap of three months and this match brings back the excitement in the times of the coronavirus which only dampened the spirits. The match will be held at the Allianz Stadium in Turin behind closed doors. Ahead of the game, Juventus has posted an emotional video for the fans and said that we missed you a lot. Even Paulo Dybala sounded quite excited for the game. Juventus vs AC Milan Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Finals Second Leg, Here Are Match Results of Last Five JUV vs MIL Encounters.

In the video, we see team Bianconeri in action with the messages written alongside the running clips. It features players like Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo and many others. Even Paulo Dybala took to social media to express his excitement. Also, the official account of Bianconeri has posted a few pictures of their tactical session. Check out all the posts below:

Dear Bianconeri, We missed you. Soon, the time will come when you have us back. We will fight for you. We will roar for you. And you should know – we are ready! Ready for sport again. @juventusfcen x @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/i7w8hc91nF — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 11, 2020

Tactical Session

Paulo Dybala's post

View this post on Instagram ⚪️⚫️ Ready for sport again 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 A post shared by Paulo Dybala (@paulodybala) on Jun 11, 2020 at 9:06am PDT

Talking about the game, Juventus has been tightlipped about their squad as to which of the players will feature in the second leg. AC Milan, on the other hand, declared their squad. Stay glued to the space for updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).