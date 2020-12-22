Juventus will take on Fiorentina in the latest round of Serie A 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Juventus Stadium on December 22, 2020 (late Tuesday night). The record Italian champions will be looking to close the points gap over league leaders AC Milan against the struggling team from Florence. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Juventus vs Fiorentina in Serie A 2020-21 cam scroll down below. Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala Included in Juventus' 23-Man Squad To Face Fiorentina, Check Out Predicted Playing XI for Serie A 2020-21 Match.

Paulo Dybala, who was a doubt for this clash has been included in the 23-man squad but Arthur Melo won’t be playing any part in the game after suffering an injury in the previous game against Atalanta. Fiorentina have most of their first-team players fit for this clash and will be hoping to get a win and put an end to their dismal run in the competition.

When is Juventus vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Juventus vs Fiorentina match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the Juventus Stadium. The match will take place on December 22, 2020 (late Tuesday night) and is scheduled to start at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Live Telecast of Juventus vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can follow the live telecast of the Juventus vs Fiorentina match in Serie A 2020-21 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Network is the official broadcasters of Serie A 2020-21 in India. Fans can follow the game live on Sony Ten 2 & HD and Sony Six channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Juventus vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Juventus vs Fiorentina match will also be available on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Serie A 2020-21 clash for its online fans in India.

