Juventus will take on Fiorentina in the latest round of Serie A 2020-21 fixtures as they look to close the gap between them and AC Milan at the top of the team standings. The Italian giants, ahead of their clash with the team from Florence, have announced a 23-man squad which features both Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and 20-year-old midfielder Manolo Portanova. JUV vs FIO Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Juventus vs Fiorentina Football Match.

There were doubts over the fitness of Paulo Dybala as the Argentine suffered a muscle strain last week but the 27-year-old has been included in the squad. However, the Brazilian midfielder, Arthur Melo, is absent from the team after getting injured in the draw against Atalanta last week. This has opened the door for youngster Manolo Portanova in the squad.

Fiorentina have endured a difficult campaign as they are battling in relegation but given the quality at their disposal, the Florence side will be hoping to get their season back on track and a win against record champions Juventus, will give them a much-needed boost.

Fiorentina have a full-strength team at their disposal and manager Cesare Prandelli is expected to retain most of the team from their previous game against Verona. The Florence team are winless in their last five games, but have shown some resolve and are proving to be difficult to beat.

Juventus Likely Playing XI: Wojciech Szczesny; Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs De Ligt, Danilo; Alex Sandro, Aaron Ramsey, Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Chiesa; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fiorentina Likely Playing XI: Bartlomiej Dragowski; Nikola Milenkovic, German Pezzella, Martin Caceres; Antonio Barreca, Erick Pulgar,Sifyan Amrabat, Gaetano Castrovilli, Lorenzo Venuti; Dusan Vlahovic, Franck Ribery

