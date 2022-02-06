Juventus would hope to make it into the top four when they face Verona in a Serie A 2021-22 encounter on Monday, February 7. The match would be played at the Allianz Stadium and is scheduled to start at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Juventus are unbeaten in eight matches in Serie A and Max Allegri's side might as well extend their streak to nine with a victory over Verona. For the record, Juventus had lost to Verona earlier this season in the Serie A. The former Serie A champions are unbeaten against Verona at home in the last 30 matches. Juventus Sign Dusan Vlahovic For Four Years, Bianconeri Beat Arsenal & Tottenham Hotspur to Sign Serbian Striker (See Pics)

Dusan Vhalovic, who was one of Europe's most sought-after strikers in the winter transfer, could make his Juventus debut in this match. A lot would rest on him if the Bianconeri were to win this game and break into the top four. The Serbian striker has scored 17 goals already in 21 games and he would be looking to add to their tally.

