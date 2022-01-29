Juventus has now signed Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic for four years. The team made an announcement about the same on their social media accounts. Juventus went on to beat Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspurs who were also targeting Vlahovic. Check out the photos and video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juventus (@juventus)

In Juventus Jersey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juventus (@juventus)

The team welcomed him on social media

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juventus (@juventus)

A special message from Dusan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juventus (@juventus)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)