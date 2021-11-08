Karim Benzema has been the leader of the Real Madrid team in the past couple of seasons but the Frenchman could be on his way out of the club as Paris Saint Germain have expressed interest in the World Cup winner. The 33-year-old has been the leading scorer for the Los Blancos this season and is one of the main reasons for their success in the early parts of the campaign. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: PSG Determined To Keep Hold Of Star Forward.

According to a report from El Nacional, Karim Benzema could be on the move of Real Madrid pursuing Erling Haaland next summer. It is understood that Paris Saint Germain are interested in the Frenchman as the Ligue 1 giants want to bring the 33-year-old back to France and the forward prefers a move to the Parisians over Newcastle United. Thierry Henry Believes Lionel Messi is Isolated at PSG, Says 'He is on the Ball Less'.

As per the publication, Newcastle United are have identified Karim Benzema as the ideal signing following their Saudi takeover and want him to lead the new multi-million team, However, the 33-year-old is not interested in moving to the Premier League outfit but prefers a switch to Paris Saint Germain, who want to team-up the striker with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi.

However, Karim Benzema’s move to PSG depends on the arrival of Erling Haaland to Real Madrid. Los Blancos are one of the many European teams waiting in line for the Norwegian striker’s signature, who release clause of 75 million will be activated after the end of the current season.

The Frenchman has a contract with Real Madrid until 2023 and would like to continue at the club even further but the arrival of Erling Haaland could make things difficult as according to the publication, Karim Benzema does not want to compete for a starting spot and would prefer to play where he is the first-choice striker.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2021 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).