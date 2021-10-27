Lionel Messi has shifted from Barcelona to PSG in August 2021. However, former legend Thierry Henry feels that he is on the ball less and has been isolated on the French side. He feels that the Argentine is still trying to adapt to the Ligue 1. Messi is yet to score a goal from four domestic appearances and thus his output has become extremely crucial for PSG. Henry also added that Messi is not sad at PSG but is surely isolated. The former legend wants Messi to be in the middle. Lionel Messi Interrupted by Pitch Invader During Olympique Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 2021–22 Match (Watch Video).

"I'm having trouble with Leo out on the right. In the middle, he can set the tempo. Something needs to be found in order to get Mbappe, Neymar and Messi to play together," he said. Henry also said that Mesis doe not have too much of an impact only because he goes high up and thus there are fewer balls directed to him. He further added that for now, it's Kylian Mbappe who is shining. "At any single moment there can only be one conductor, otherwise you can't play at the same tempo. And in this team, there are too many conductors," said Henry.

Lionel Mess's transfer to PSG is something that is the most talked about. Messi had been transferred to PSG after breaking his 21-year-long stint with the Catalan giants. His farewell ceremony was quite tearful and all the players of Barcelona had attended the same.

