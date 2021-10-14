Kylian Mbappe’s future at Paris Saint Germain has remained uncertain in recent months as the French international has entered the final year of his contract with the club and is yet to agree on a new deal. Though the 22-year-old is yet to renew. The Parisian outfit are confident that they can change the young striker’s mind are determined to keep hold of their star man according to Mauricio Pochettino. Kylian Mbappe Reveals He Wanted To Leave PSG in the Summer Transfer Window, Says, ‘I Told Them at the End of July’.

The French world cup winner was expected to leave Paris Saine Germain in the summer after string interest from Real Madrid, but the club managed to keep hold of the forward, who is set to see out his current contract with the Parisians and is yet to put pen to paper to extend his stay in Paris. PSG Sporting Director Leonardo Confident of Kylian Mbappe Signing New Contract at Parc Des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe becomes a free agent in June 2022 and is expected to move on with the forwards himself admitting Real Madrid being a possible destination. However, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen on keeping hold of his star man and believes that anything can happen in the future.

‘Kylian will make the decision he has to make and the club will do everything possible to keep him, because we're talking about one of the best players in the world at 22. I'm left with the fact that the situation is open and in the future anything can happen, the position of a few months ago may change in the future,’ PSG boss said during an interview with MARCA.

Kylian Mbappe signed with PSG from Monaco in 2017 and since has been one of the star players in the world but after nearly four years with the Paris giants, is looking for a change in scenery. Real Madrid are tipped to be his preferred destination with the Spanish giants also interested in the 22-year-old.

However, Real Madrid’s pursuit of Mbappe in the recent summer transfer window met a dead end as PSG were not willing to negotiate for one of their star players. The Parisian hierarchy on several occasions have expressed their desire for the youngster to continue with the club and are still hoping that the forward will change his mind about the renewal.

