Kerala Blasters FC are set to host Punjab FC on 21 March 2026, in a critical Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. With the 2025–26 regular season reaching its final stages, both clubs are seeking a decisive victory to strengthen their positions in the playoff race. Cristiano Ronaldo Sidelined for Portugal International Friendlies, FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot Assured by Head Coach Roberto Martinez

Where To Watch Kerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2025–26?

While many fans actively search for free live streaming links, the official broadcast and digital streaming rights for the truncated 2025–26 ISL season are strictly regulated. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently awarded the digital rights to FanCode, which has sub-licensed the linear television broadcast to Sony Pictures Networks.

Live Television: Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels.

Live Streaming: The game is available to stream live across India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription, a team pass, or a specific match pass to access the coverage. Eid Mubarak 2026 Wishes: Cristiano Ronaldo Extends Greetings to Fans, Al-Nassr Star Shares Picture Dressed Up in Traditional Attire.

Match Fact

Category Details Fixture Kerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FC Date Saturday, 21 March 2026 Kick-off Time 19:30 IST Venue Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi Live Streaming FanCode TV Broadcast Sony Sports Network Competition Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26

Kerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FC Team News

The home side, Kerala Blasters, currently occupy a top-six spot but have faced a period of inconsistent form. Known for their passionate home support, the "Manjappada," the Blasters will rely on their attacking core to break down a disciplined Punjab FC defence.

Punjab FC have emerged as a resilient outfit this season, often frustrating higher-ranked opponents with a compact tactical setup. A win tonight would significantly boost their chances of securing a historic playoff berth.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).