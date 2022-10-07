The ninth season of the Indian Super League is set to get underway with a clash between last season's finalists Kerala Blasters and East Bengal. The clash will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kerala on October 07, 2022 (Friday) as the teams aim for a winning start. Meanwhile, fans searching for Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. This ISL Season is Another Significant Step Towards Our Football Dream: Nita Ambani.

This season will see the return of the traditional home and away matches format after the past two seasons were played in one state amid COVID-19 restrictions. Kerala Blasters will be aiming to go one step further from last season while East Bengal, who finished last, will be looking for a much better outing this time around. Indian Super League 2022-23 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online.

When is Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal match in ISL 2022-22 will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. The match will take place on October 07, 2022 (Friday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2022-23, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the KBFC vs EB clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

