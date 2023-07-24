Al Hilal, the Saudi Arabian club, has reportedly made a staggering offer of 259 million pounds for Paris Saint-Germain's forward Kylian Mbappe, setting a potential world-record bid. The 24-year-old French captain, who still has one year remaining on his contract, is unwilling to renew his contract with the PSG. The French champions left him out of their squad for the pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea. French Footballer’s Union Criticises PSG, Threatens to Take Legal Action Against Ligue 1 Giants for Dropping Kylian Mbappe From Asia Tour Squad

PSG is eager to prevent losing Mbappe on a free transfer and, as a result, they have decided to put him up for sale. Their aim is to recoup the approximate £150 million they invested to secure his permanent transfer from Monaco back in 2018. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Saudi Arabian Club Al-Hilal Makes World Record $332 Million Bid to Sign French Striker From PSG

The current world transfer record is the €222m (£200m) PSG paid to sign Brazilian star Neymar from Barcelona in August 2017. Real Madrid's Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo is the top star in the Saudi Arabia football league and plays for Al Nassr.

