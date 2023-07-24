Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal has reportedly made a massive $332 million bid to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG. PSG recently left out the France striker from its pre-season tour of Asia after he made it clear he would not be renewing his contract, which extends till next year. Mbappe continues to be linked to a move to Real Madrid, but Al-Hilal have now entered the race to sign the player should he leave PSG. The Ligue 1 giants have reportedly put Mbappe for sale as they don't want to lose him for free next summer. French Footballer’s Union Criticises PSG, Threatens to Take Legal Action Against Ligue 1 Giants for Dropping Kylian Mbappe From Asia Tour Squad.

Al-Hilal Makes Massive Bid to Sign Kylian Mbappe

BREAKING: 🇸🇦 Saudi club Al Hilal have made a world record $332 million bid for Kylian Mbappé — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 24, 2023

