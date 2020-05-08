La Liga Return Date Revealed by Leganes Manager Javier Aguirre

La Liga Logo (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Footballing competitions have been put on hold since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic but several leagues are hoping for a restart by the end of next month. Leganes coach Javier Aguirre has revealed the start and finish date for La Liga as the Spanish domestic competition nears a return. Several players from the league underwent a medical test earlier in the week and will be returning to training as soon as possible. Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Other Barcelona Footballers Arrive for Coronavirus Tests Ahead of Training Return.

Aguirre revealed that the competition will begin on June 20 and will be concluded by July 26. Although the league has made no official confirmation, the Mexican claims that information was given to him by the La Liga authorities. ‘We already have a start date for the league,’ Aguirre told Marca Carlo MVS. Gareth Bale, Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema & Other Real Madrid Stars Gear Up For Coronavirus Tests Ahead of Training Return.

‘On June 20, we will start La Liga and in five weeks we will be officially finished, on July 26. It will be played on Saturday-Sunday and Wednesday-Thursday, over 11 dates. La Liga has just informed me officially and I am very happy about this, because we already have training scheduled. We start tomorrow. Luckily we have passed the tests.’ He added.

It is understood that the Spanish Football Federation will allow five substitutions per game in order to prevent injuries as the players haven’t been training on a continuous basis. FC Barcelona announced that players will return to training in Friday (May 8) and will do it individually according to the league’s protocols.