Gareth Bale, Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema & Other Real Madrid Stars Gear Up For Coronavirus Tests Ahead of Training Return (See Pics & Video)

Sergio Ramos and Zinedine Zidane (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After a break of above a little above a month due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the football teams in Spain and Italy have been returning to their respective bases. The La Liga and Serie A have decided to begin their remaining season and thus the players of the leagues have reported back to work. Yesterday, Lionel Messi and others reported to Barcelona for the medical tests ahead of their training session. Even the players of Real Madrid including Gareth Bale, Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema and a few others returned to Bernabeu and were spotted at the medical facility of the club. Zinedine Zidane was seen welcoming the players and was having quite a long discussion with Sergio Ramos. Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Other Barcelona Footballers Arrive for Coronavirus Tests Ahead of Training Return.

The players were seen wearing masks as they returned back and were seen maintaining social distancing norms as they headed back to the facility. The La Liga had instructed the clubs to conduct a medical fitness for the players as a part of precaution before they proceeded to their practice session. Check out the pictures of their return below and the video below

Another one

Video

Needless to say that the piece of news brought back the smiles on the faces of the fans who were eagerly waiting to watch their favourite players in action soon. As of now, there is no proper date given for the start of the remaining season but as the players returned to the practice session, one could hope that the games could start sooner.