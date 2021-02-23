Lazio will host defending champions Bayern Munich in the first leg clash of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 round of 16 tie. The clash will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on February 23, 2021 (late Tuesday night). Both teams will be looking to take an advantage into the reverse fixture. Meanwhile, fans searching for Lazio vs Bayern Munich, UCL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. David Alaba to Leave Bayern Munich At End of The Season After 13 Years.

This will be the first-ever competitive encounter with Bayern Munich and Lazio and both teams come into this game on the back of contrasting results in their respective leagues. The German giants were defeated by Frankfurt ion their last game while Lazio got the better of Sampdoria. The Bavarians have progressed from the round of 16 on 12 consecutive occasions while the Italians have reached this far in the competition for the first time in 21 years.

When is Lazio vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Lazio vs Bayern Munich match in UCL 2020-21 will be played at the Stadio Olimpica in Rome. The match will be held on February 24, 2021 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Lazio vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Lazio vs Bayern Munich match on Sony Ten channels. Sony Ten Network is the official broadcaster of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 1/ Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 1 HD/ Sony Ten 2 HD channels to watch the game live.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Lazio vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Lazio vs Bayern Munich first leg round of 16 will be available on SonyLiv, the OTT platform of Sony Network.

