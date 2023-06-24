Lionel Messi conquered his last frontier in 2022 when he won the FIFA World Cup by beating France in the final. After winning so many accolades over so many years, the World Cup was the only feather that wasn't in his cap and he longed for it like a fish to water. An International trophy has eluded for long and at one point of time he even considered International retirement. But he returned and kept working hard and ultimately achieved his goal of winning the World Cup. It was a memorable journey for him and team Argentina. A focused Messi turned up in several crucial moments to turn around the momentum and keep their nose ahead in the race anyhow. He made sure Argentina kept pushing the envelope till they ultimately lift the championship. In this article, we will take a look back and five top moments where Lionel Messi stepped up to take Argentina forward to their World Champion title. Lionel Messi Inter Miami Debut: Former PSG Star to Make First Appearance for MLS Club on July 21.

#1. Goal Against Mexico in Group Stage: After a shock defeat against Saudi Arabia, Argentina faced Mexico in the second group match next. Any drop of points in that game would have pushed Argentina in the brink of elimination. Despite them coming with momentum to back them, the scar was still there in their minds. Just when it was needed to morally lift the team, Lionel Messi scored a stunning long ranger and boosted the confidence of his teammates. It turned to be a key moment which started their journey to glory.

#2. Goal Against Australia in Round of 16: Australia were not given a big chance against Argentina in the Round of 16, but they were compact in the defence and made Argentina work hard to get near the attacking third. Argentina players were losing stamina at one point and Australia started to dictate the tempo of the game. It was at that very moment, Messi opened the deadlock with a moment of magic. The goal forced Australia to come out of their low block and eventually lose their shape.

#3. Assist Against Netherlands in Quarterfinal: Netherlands came in the match with some solid momentum behind them. Manager Louis Van Gaal was shrewd enough to neutralize the threat of Messi and hit them in smooth transitions. Argentina needed a moment of spark to open up the game again. Once again, Messi delivered. He found a gap between a block of defenders like a thread through a needle, opening up Nahuel Molina a clear opportunity to score the opening goal. It was a crucial moment in the heavily contested game and eventually the tournament.

#4. Assist Against Croatia in Semifinal: A moment fans can wait for decades to witness. Argentina were already leading 2-0 in the game and the pressure wasn't much. But that's when Lionel Messi showed why he is special. With one body feint and a change in acceleration, Messi turned Josko Gvardiol inside out and laid it off for Julian Alvarez for a simple tap in. A showcase of nothing but sheer class. Spectator Invades Pitch and Hugs Lionel Messi During Argentina vs Australia International Friendly Match At Beijing (Watch Video).

#5. Goal Against France in Final: It has been moments after the whole stadium was thrown into utter pandemonium by Kylian Mbappe's equaliser. The game moved into extra time and Argentina were losing footing fast. They needed something to fend off the pressure. Again Lionel Messi stepped up in the most important moment and turned out to be in the right place at the right moment to score and claw back their way ahead again. It turned to be a moment that will later ensure their victory.

Lionel Messi has been a generational great but this time he won over all his criticisms of not turning up in crucial moments for his national team with his memorable performance in the FIFA World Cup 2022. His performance will remain engraved in the memories of the fans.

