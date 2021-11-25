Manchester City vs PSG, Champions League 2021-22 match didn't turn out to be quite a pleasant outing for the French Giants as they lost the game by 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium. But there were a few moments where Lionel Messi stole the show with his amazing nutmeg which humbled Raheem Sterling that too within six minutes of the match. Despite such a brilliant show put up by Messi, the team could not find a breakthrough. However, both Manchester City and PSG have qualified for the Round of 16. Raheem Sterling & Gabriel Jesus Sink PSG In Champions League 2021-22 Match As Manchester City Win 2-1.

Guardiola's team Manchester City, were without their prime players. The team was without the services of Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden or Jack Grealish but still dominated the first 45 minutes. No goals were scored for the first half of the game. Then Kylian Mbappe put the team on 1-0 at the 59th minute. However, a few minutes later Sterling slammed a goal and then Gabriel Jesus hammered the final nail in the coffin. Now, check out the video of Messi's nutmeg below:

Even the fans on social media took a jibe at Sterling for the nutmeg by Messi. The likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Juventus, Chelsea, Liverpool have already qualified for the Champions League 2021-22. Barcelona will meet Bayern Munich and the Catalan will have to beat the German side to advance to the knockout. Ditto with AC Milan who will next meet Liverpool in the must-win encounter.

