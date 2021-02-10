Lionel Messi and other Barcelona stars were pictured leaving for Seville ahead of the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final clash against Sevilla. Barcelona, a record 30-time champions of the Copa del Rey, will look to put one foot in the final ahead of the second leg of the semi-final on March 3. Barcelona named a 20-member squad, which had few from the youth team, for the trip to Seville with injuries leaving them with only 13 fit first-team players for the away leg. Lionel Messi, who came off the bench against Real Betis in the weekend, is expected to start against Sevilla. Barcelona Announce 20-Men Squad for Copa del Rey 2020-21 Clash Against Sevilla, Check Out Predicted XI For Both Teams.

Messi was among those pictured leaving for Seville. Barcelona took to social media to share a few pictures of their players arriving before they travel to Sevilla for the semi-final. Youngsters Riqui Puig, Pedri and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen were also seen. Take a look at Barcelona’s post on Twitter. Sevilla vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Live Telecast & Free Streaming Online in IST.

Lionel Messi and co. Leave for Sevilla

Barcelona are on a six-match winning run across all competitions and make the trip to Sevilla after scoring eight goals in their last two games. Their opponents Sevilla are on a similar run and have won their last seven matches in all competitions. Both sides met earlier this season in La Liga and played a 1-1 draw at Camp Nou. Sevilla though are winless in their last five meetings against Barcelona and have won only two in their past 30 meetings. The last two matches between both these sides have, however, ended in a draw.

