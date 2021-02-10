Sevilla will face Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey 2020-21 semi-finals. The clash will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on February 10, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Both teams are coming into this match in great form and will be hoping to take a step towards the first trophy of the season. Meanwhile, fans searching for Sevilla vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. SEV vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in Copa del Rey 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Team for Sevilla vs Barcelona Football Match.

Barcelona are coming into this game with just 13 first-team players as Ronald Araujo, Miralem Pjanic and Sergino Dest are the latest addition to an already lengthy injury list. Meanwhile, Sevilla will be without the likes of Jesus Navas and Lucas Ocampos for this clash. Julien Loputeggi’s side have won their last seven games in all competitions while Ronald Koeman’s team have recorded six wins in as many games. Lionel Messi Reacts After Guiding Barcelona to 3-2 Triumph Over Real Betis in La Liga 2020-21 (See Post).

When is Sevilla vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Sevilla vs Barcelona match in the Copa del Rey 2020-21 will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on February 11, 2021 (Thursday). The encounter is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Sevilla vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Football Match in India?

Unfortunately, the Sevilla vs Barcelona clash in Copa del Rey 2020-21 will not be telecast live in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the tournament in India. Fans can, however, follow the game on online platforms.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Sevilla vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Football Match in India?

Fans can catch the live action of Sevilla vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2020-21 clash on the online platform. You can log on to Jio TV to catch the live-action of the game. Fans can also follow the teams' social media to get regular updates about the game.

