The year 2021 has begun and celebrities from all over the world poured wishes and hoped for a better time ahead. Lionel Messi was the latest one to wish the fans as he posted a super adorable picture of himself with his family. Five of them were all smiles for the camera and Messi caption the snap and wrote, “Happy New Year to everyone.” In the picture we see the Argentine wearing a black blazer and paired it up with a white T-shirt. He wore black pants and white shoes to complete his look. Whereas Antonela Roccuzzo wore a black bling dress and pair it up with black high-heel boots. Barcelona Revisits Best Moments of 2020 Including Lionel Messi Overtaking Pele’s Record, Fans Roast Catalan Giants Reminding Them About 2-8 Loss in Champions League.

The kids on the other hand looked quite cheerful and were in a festive mood as they posed for the camera. Needless to say that the picture is making several rounds of social media and the fan are going gaga over the snap. Messi personally had endured quite a difficult time in 2020 as he was about to quit Barcelona to join Manchester City. Now let's have a look at the picture shared by Messi below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

On a number of occasions, Messi took to social media to slam the Barcelona board last one. One of them was his fight with the sporting director of Barcelona Eric Abidal, then also during the pay cuts due to COVID-19. The last time he slammed Catalan Giants board was during the departure of Luis Saurez.

