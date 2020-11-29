Lionel Messi reacted to the lovely tribute he paid to Diego Maradona after scoring the fourth goal in Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Osasuna in La Liga 2020-21 on Sunday. Messi paid his respects to the late Argentina football great by celebrating in an iconic Newell’s Old Boys shirt and also dedicated his goal to Maradona, who passed away earlier this week on November 25 (Wednesday). The 60-year-old died after a sudden cardiac arrest in his home. Messi, who paid an emotional and wonderful tribute to the football legend, also later shared a picture of his celebration on Instagram. Lionel Messi Tribute to Diego Maradona! Barcelona Star Celebrates in Iconic Newell’s Old Boys Shirt, Dedicates Goal to Argentina Legend (Watch Video).

Messi scored a stunning goal in the 74th minute and then celebrated by taking off his Barcelona shirt to show the Newell’s Old Boys jersey he was wearing beneath it. The Newell’s Old Boys shirt Messi wore had the iconic No 10 at the back. Maradona played seven games for Newell’s Old Boys between 1993 and 1994 and wore a No 10 shirt during his spell at the Argentina first-division football club. Diego Maradona’s Doctor Investigated for Involuntary Manslaughter, Police Raid His Home and Clinic: Reports.

Messi showed the world the iconic Newell’s Old Boys shirt and then looked to the heavens and with his both hands held high and paid a tribute to Maradona. He later shared a picture of him celebrating his goal wearing the Newell’s Old Boys shirt and merged it with Maradona wearing the same shirt. In the picture, Maradona and Messi both can be seen looking above with their hands held high. “Goodbye, Diego” Messi captioned the image. Take a look at Lionel Messi’s post.

Lionel Messi Shares Pic With Diego Maradona

Barcelona and Osasuna, meanwhile, paid their tributes to late football legend, who spent two seasons at Barcelona during his playing career. The clubs circled around a shirt, which was placed at the centre of the pitch and observed a minutes silence to pay their respect. Barcelona won the match 4-0.

