Lionel Messi Reportedly Wants Barcelona to Sack Junior Firpo, Argentine's Six New Demands Revealed!

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi has been at loggerheads with Barcelona for a while now. Whether it is his public spat with Eric Abidal or clarifying his stand about the pay cuts, Messi has been quite vocal about his demands at the club. Now, as per a report cropped up online, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner has made six demands for his club and this also includes axing of Junior Firpo for his nonperformance. Thus has suggested names like Nicolas Tagliafico, Alex Moreno or Marc Cucurella to back Jordi Alba. In his revised demands, Messi has urged the club to make six new signings which would benefit them in future. Barcelona Announce Changes in Board of Directors After Six Members Resign Over Differences With President Josep Bartomeu.

With Samuel Umiti quitting the club, the Barcelona captain wants the club to sign a quality player as his replacements. He further mentioned that it is not necessary for Barcelona to sign an expensive player but Aymeric Laporte, Unai Simon and Pau Torres are the three names proposed by the Argentinian. With Nelson Semedo and Sergi Roberto not being up to the mark, Messi has further suggested Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joshua Kimmich and Hector Bellerin as their ideal replacements. With Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal quitting the club, Fabian Ruiz from Napoli is touted to be the replacement.

Messi publically had a spat with Eric Abidal for the sporting manager had said that the players were unhappy with their previous manager Ernesto Valverde. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner then said that he should be taking names. Now six of the board of directors have resigned over their differences with President Josep Bartomeu.