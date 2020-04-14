Barcelona Announce Changes in Board of Directors After Six Members Resign Over Differences With President Josep Bartomeu

Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu (Photo Credits: Twitter/@totalBarca)

Spanish giants FC Barcelona have remodelled their board with the appointments of vice-presidents, first-team managers following the resignation of six members from the board of directors. With the club dissolved in an internal rift between the players and the club’s management, six members from the board of directors offered their resignations from their posts at the club. “The remodelling of the Board of Directors aims to not only set a new plan to overcome the consequences of the health crisis we are experiencing but also to complete all the priority actions corresponding to the governing programme started in 2010 and the Strategic Plan 2015-2021,” the club said in a statement. Neymar Jr Transfer Update: Barcelona Legend Xavi Vouches For The Brazilian's Return.

Barcelona, of late, have come under severe criticism due to the differences between its players and the club officials. Things looked to have reached its climax when Lionel Messi publicly spoke out against club’s technical director Eric Abidal. Things further worsened when the club’s president Josep Maria Bartomeu was accused of funding a social media campaign to criticise the players online. Barcelona in Chaos As Six Board Members Resign After Falling Out With President Josep Maria Bartomeu Over Club's Mismanagement.

“Javier Bordas will be the manager responsible for the football first team, while Xavier Vilajoana will be in charge of Barca B, the youth teams and women’s football,” the club added in the statement. The restructure came after two of the club’s four vice-presidents Emili Rousaud and Enrique Tombas joined Silvio Elias, Josep Pont, Jordi Calsamiglia and Maria Texidor in offering their resignations at the club.

“The Board considers that now, more than ever, everyone needs to be focused on these challenges and, beyond the internal debate that will be in a collegiate governing body, it is imperative to generate a very solid consensus when it come to agreeing on all the measures that must be implemented during this period,” the statement said.

The unrest have caused a stir in the footballing universe with many senior stars expected to leave the club when the football season resumed again. The club’s talisman Lionel Messi has been rumoured to be joining Juventus and partner Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A while Arturo Vidal was reported to have been in talks with Inter Milan.