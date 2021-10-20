Lionel Messi was in the news for scoring a brace against RB Leipzig in the Champions League 2021 match. Now, just before the game kicked off, the Argentine had a special guest who had come to meet him. It was none other than the former Brazilian legend Ronaldinho who had some to see Messi. As soon as Messi saw him, he came running towards the former footballer and the two shared a warm hug with each other. The former footballer who has also played for PSG for a couple of season was invited to the club. Lionel Messi Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo to Score More Non-Penalty Goals in Fewer Games, Achieves This Feat During PSG vs RB Leipzig, UCL 2021-22 Match (Watch Goal Highlights).

If one may recall, Messi has played with the Brazilian during his days with Barcelona. The video of the incident caught the eye of the fans who were quite happy to see the warmth between the two. The fans took to social media and tweets pictures and videos and expressed their delight with the bromance. Check out the video below:

Video:

Messi and Ronaldinho linking up again.. this is too beautiful 😍 pic.twitter.com/SKffrBJpor — J. (@MessiIizer) October 19, 2021

Talking about the match, the game was held in the home ground of PSG. Kylian Mbappe started off scoring goals for PSG at the 9th minute of the match and then Andre Silva scored an equaliser. Nordi Mukiele netted yet another goal at the 57th minute. But soon Messi, sprung into action and banged the net. At the 74th minute he converted a penalty into a goal once again and thus PSG walked away with 3-2 win.

