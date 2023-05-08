Lionel Messi is reportedly set to join Al-Hilal this summer along with his former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. According to a report in El Chiringuito, the Argentina star is set to move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal planning to sign two of his former Barcelona teammates in Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Messi was recently suspended by his club PSG for two weeks for having an ‘unauthorised’ trip to Saudi Arabia. Subsequently, he shared an apology video for the club and his teammates and as per a recent development, also resumed training. Lionel Messi Returns to PSG Training After Issuing Apology for 'Unauthorised' Saudi Arabia Trip.

The suspension has cast his PSG future in doubt, with reports widely circulating stating that he would not renew his contract with the French giants, which runs out this summer. El Chiringuito states that Messi will accept a a £400 million proposal from the Saudi Arabia giants. That’s not it however. Al-Hilal, according to the report, will also sign Busquets who will also become a free agent this summer. Additionally, they will lure Alba as well, who has a year left on his Barcelona contract.

A return to Barcelona was on the cards for Messi but that seems to off the table now. Messi’s future has been a subject of discussion and speculation for a long time now. If this transfer goes through, then Messi would be rejoining his old rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, in Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo, after a fallout with Manchester United, made a big money move to Al-Nassr earlier this year and the arrival of Messi in Saudi Arabia could reignite the rivalry between the two greats of the game.

