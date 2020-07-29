Lionel Messi’s future has been one of the biggest topics of footballing debates in recent months and Inter Milan are one of the sides tipped to sign the Argentine if he decides to leave Barcelona once his contract expires. However, Nerazzurri manager Antonio Conte has once again dismissed the possibility of the 33-year-old joining the club stating it would be easier to move Milan’s cathedral than the Barcelona star. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Inter Milan Plan Sensational 2021 Move for Barcelona Superstar.

The rumours of Messi moving to Inter Milan began to make circles after the Barcelona captain was projected onto the Duomo di Milano on Tuesday ahead of the Nerazzurri’s Serie A game later that day. Reports in Italy, suggest that the Italian club’s owners were behind this move to publicise the television coverage of Inter vs Napoli game. Lionel Messi Transfer to Inter Milan News Not True! Antonio Conte Rubbishes Rumours of Argentine Joining Serie A Club.

#CM | Chinese-owned PPTV that owns Inter Milan placed Messi's image on Milan's cathedral to promote Inter vs Napoli. The King of Italy 🇮🇹🐐 pic.twitter.com/JHtHY8usaV — Barcelona Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) July 28, 2020

Though the stunt once again fuelled the rumours of Messi’s departure from Barcelona, Antonio Conte was quick to shut them down. Even Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta, had earlier said that the club signing the Argentine was ‘merely fantasy football’

Asked by Sky Sport Italia whether he would rather sign Messi or four players worth €50 million each, Inter head coach replied ‘I think both of those scenarios are pretty improbable!’ ‘I am holding on tight to my players, as they are giving their all, I can guarantee that. It'd be easier to move the Duomo than to bring Messi to Inter!’

Inter are currently second in Italian Serie A after their 2-0 win over Napoli in the latest fixture. Antonio Conte’s men will next face third-place Atalanta in their last league game on August 1, 2020, as both sides look to finish the season in the spot behind Juventus.

