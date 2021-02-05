Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona has been a topic of huge debate since the Argentine was denied a move away during the summer. Manchester City and PSG have been tipped as the clubs to sign the 33-year-old with reports suggesting the six-time Ballon d'Or winner closing on a move to Paris, however, Lionel Messi is said to have distanced himself from any such speculations. Lionel Messi Squashes Rumours of Rift With Antoine Griezmann, Barcelona Captain Hugs French Forward After he Scored a Brace Against Granada in Copa del Rey (Watch Video).

Lionel Messi hasn't spoken to any team regarding a possible move in the summer and is focused in his duties with Barcelona, according to Goal. The 33-year-old will take a decision regarding his future once the current season ends.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is in the final few months of his contract at Barcelona and is yet to agree on a new deal. The Argentine is free to negotiate a pre-contract with any club he wants but still hasn't made any contact with any of the potential suitors.

As per the publication, the Argentine is tired of of the constant media speculation, and says he himself will speak out at the end of the season to declare where he will be playing in the 2021-22 campaign, and nobody else. Lionel Messi Reacts After Barcelona Seals 5-3 Over Granada in Copa del Rey 2021 (Check Post).

The talks of any discussion between Lionel Messi and PSG is premature as the Argentine hasn't been in contact with anyone from the Parisian hierarchy or manager Mauricio Pochettino. There has also been no contact with Man City - managed by former Barca boss Pep Guardiola.

It is understood that Messi is waiting until the end of the season to decide what to do about his future, and whether to extend his contract with Barcelona, where he has spent his entire professional career.

