What a game it was for team Barcelona last night! Played at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes, it was Antoine Greizmann and Jordi Alba who scored a brace each and led the team to a 5-3 win. Within the last half an hour of the game, team Barcelona turned the tables and took everything under their control. With this, they made way into the semi-finals of the tournament. Needless to say that the Barcelona captain Lionel Messi was quite happy with the win and took to social media to express his happiness. He just put an emoji of a heart as the caption of the snaps. Barcelona Announces 20-Member Squad for Copa del Rey 2021 Match Against Granada, Check Predicted Playing XI for Both Teams.

Talking about the game, the home team scored a couple of goals with Kenedy and Roberto Soldado scoring one goal each. As the team headed for the interval, the home team led the match by 2-0. Then at the 88th minute, Antoine Griezmann scored a goal and took Barcelona to 1-2. Jordi Alba joined the party at the 92nd minute of the match. Griezmann scored yet another goal at the 100th minute of the match and took the team to 3-2. Fede Vico produced an equaliser. Jordi Alva once again scored a goal and then Frankie de Jong also scored a goal. Needless to say that Messi was quite happy with the win and he took to social media to praise the team.

Check out his post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Barcelona dominated the possession by 79 per cent, whereas, the rest 21 was handled by the home team. Throughout the game, Barcelona made 1061 passes.

