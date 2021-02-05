For a long time now, there have been rumours between Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann. However, the two have always clarified that the two are on cordial terms with each other. Now, here is another video which proves the point that all is well between Messi and Griezmann. So Antoine Griezmann made a stunning comeback and helped Barcelona win the Copa del Rey quarter-final match. The French forward scored a brace with Jordi Alba also chipping in with a couple of them. Barcelona sealed a 5-3 win against Granada and made way into the next round. Antoine Griezmann Denies Rift With Lionel Messi, Distances Himself From ‘Negative’ Comments Made by Former Agent and Uncle.

The match witnessed team Granada having an upper hand in the game in terms of goals scored by the team. Granada had scored a couple of goals by the 47th minute and until the 88th minute, no goals were scored by the Catalans. Griezmann scored the first goal. Jordi Alba chipped in with yet another one a couple of minutes later. Griezmann netted the second one at the 100th minute of the match. Jordi Alba also scored his second goal at the 113th minute of the match. Frankie de Jong was the one who scored the last goal. Now, let's have a look at the video shared by Barcelona.

Prior to this even Ronald Koeman had clarified that all is well between the two of them. Back then he had said that Messi and Griezmann train together and things are fine between the two of them.

