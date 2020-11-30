Lionel Messi’s future at Barcelona is one of the biggest topics in world football and presidential candidate Joan Laporta believes that the Argentine ‘loves’ the club and will extend his stay beyond the current season. The Argentine was tipped to leave the Blaugranas in the summer but after a lengthy transfer saga, the 33-year-old decided to stay for at least another year. Manchester City Draw Intriguing 10-Year Plan For Barcelona Superstar. Lionel Messi.

The Argentine’s contract with Barcelona ends at the end of the current season but there is no further development on him agreeing a new deal. From January 2021, Lionel Messi will be able to negotiate with other clubs as he will be a free agent in the summer. But Joan Laporta, who recently announced his second club presidency bid, believes that the 33-year-old will continue at the Catalan club. Ronald Koeman Uncertain About Lionel Messi’s Future in Barcelona, Says ‘Nobody Knows What Will Happen’.

‘No one can have any doubt that Messi loves Barcelona, ​​in our relationship we respect and love each other’ the 58-year-old said in a press conference. ‘I have not spoken with him because I think it would not be convenient to speak without having the power to decide, the elections have to pass, I hope to have the confidence of the members to be president and then I'm sure we'll talk but we haven't done it yet. Leo loves Barcelona,’ he added.

Manchester City are tipped as the favourites to sign Lionel Messi if he ends up leaving in the summer as the Argentine reportedly wants to play for the Premier League side due to the presence of former manager Pep Guardiola and other Barcelona connections. City on several occasions have stated that they have the financial power to sign the 33-year-old.

Lionel Messi sent a burofax to Barcelona expressing his desire to leave the club in the summer for free but wasn’t allowed to move on as the Catalan club demanded a huge transfer fee. It is understood that the Argentine is stalling on a new deal but that stance could change if the new president presents an exciting sporting project.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2020 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).