Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona this summer or so the reports suggest. The Argentine missed the club’s second straight pre-season training session on Tuesday and had not even turned up for a mandatory COVID-19 test in the weekend. And now reports have emerged that Messi has already agreed personal with Manchester City and his representatives are working with the City Football Group (CFG) to make the signing possible. Messi has reportedly agreed to a deal worth five-years which will also see him command a huge salary, more than what he currently earns at Barcelona. Lionel Messi Transfer Latest News Live Update.

Messi stunned the world last Tuesday by sending a burofax to the club where he revealed his intention to leave Barcelona this summer. The 33-year-old also said that he was going to leave for free as per a clause in his Barcelona contract, which runs till next June. The clause Messi referred to allows him to leave for free at the end of each football season given he informs the club of his departure at last 20 days in advance. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Barcelona President, Josep Maria Bartomeu, Set to Meet Ace Footballer's Father Amid Manchester City Rumours.

Barcelona have, however, insisted that the clause Messi and his camp were referring to had already expired in June. The club in a statement stated that the clause had expired at least 20 days before the 2019-20 football season drew to and end with the Bayern Munich vs PSG Champions League final. Messi informed the club of his intention to leave two weeks after the UCL final.

Now according to a report from ESPN, Messi has already agreed financial terms with Barcelona on a five-year contract worth a deal of €700 million (INR 60.85cr). The deal will further make Messi the highest-paid individual in the history of the sport. He is already the highest-paid footballer. The report also suggests that the 33-year-old was offered an equity stake in CFG as part of a compensation package, which he declined for a cash offer.

A breakdown of the five-year deal by The Sun showed Messi will earn “£14,200 an hour, £341,000 per day, £2.4m every week and a whopping £10.4m per month." The five-year contract will involve Messi playing for Manchester City for the next three years before he joins the club’s MLS side New York City for a two-year period. Although, City could still bring him on loan from their partner club during that time.

Messi is keen on reuniting with former Barcelona manager and mentor Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, hoping it increases his chances of winning another Champions League trophy. Pep also understands Messi better than any other manager and it was under him that Messi peaked between 2009 and 2011. Both Messi and Guardiola are desperate to win the Champions League and are of the belief that a reunion could make the dream possible.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).