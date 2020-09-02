Lionel Messi dropped a bombshell on Barcelona when he expressed his desire of leaving the club through a burofax. The Argentine’s contract with the Blaugrana side is set to expire in 2021 but the 33-year-old wants to leave in the summer and believes that a clause in his contract allows him to do so. So as Lionel Messi looks for move away from the club he has spent nearly two decades at, we take a look at all the transfer updates and news related to his transfer. Lionel Messi to Join VFB Stuttgart? Fan Starts €900M Fundraiser to Help German Club Sign Barcelona Skipper.

Despite Lionel Messi wanting out, Barcelona are unwilling to let the club’s record goal-scorer leave for free and remain adamant that of any club wants to sign him they must pay his release clause of 700 million Euros. However, the Argentine’s representatives think that that is not the case and are expected to meet with the Catalan club this week. Lionel Messi Transfer News Latest Update: Barcelona President, Josep Maria Bartomeu, Set to Meet Ace Footballer's Father Amid Manchester City Rumours.

Manchester Coty are tipped as the favourites to sign Lionel Messi is he leave Barcelona in the summer. The four-time Premier League champions are willing to spend a huge amount of money if that is what the Blaugranas want in order to land the Argentine.

The 33-year-old is also interested in playing for them as it offers him to reunite with former manager Pep Guardiola and allows him to compete at the highest level in his twilight years, something Barcelona aren’t able to provide in recent years.