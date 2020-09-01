Lionel Messi dropped a bombshell on Barcelona when the Argentine expressed his desire to leave the club through a burofax. The 33-year-old has spent almost two decades at the Catalan club but has decided that it is time to move on. Messi has a contract with the Spanish side until 2021 but wants to leave in the summer and believes that a clause in his contract offers him to do so. Manchester City are tipped as the favourites to sign the six-time Ballon d’Or winner. Lionel Messi Skips First Barcelona Training Under New Coach Ronald Koeman Amid Reports of a Move to Manchester City.

Lionel Messi wants to leave Barcelona in the summer but the club are adamant on keeping their record scorer at least until the completion of his contract. However, with the 33-year-old no longer considering himself as a Barcelona player, the Blaugranas have said that if any club wants to sign the 33-year-old they must pay his transfer fee of €700 million. Lionel Messi's Decision to Leave Barcelona ‘Irreversible’ Claims Toni Freixa; Manchester City Likely Destination.

However, Lionel Messi believes that he is eligible to leave for free in the summer due to a clause in his contract, which he signed in 2017. Amidst this, the 33-year-old has asked the club to organize his meeting to discuss his uncertain future. Barcelona were at first unwilling to meet their record goal-scorer, however, after Messi failed to show up for the mandatory medical tests and training sessions, the Catalan side have decided to hold talks with the Argentine.

According to journalist Moi Llorens, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and Lionel Messi’s father Jorge Messi will meet on Wednesday to discuss the Argentine’s future with the club. It is understood that the Spanish club will offer their captain a new two-year contract while the 33-year-old’s representative will as to leave for free.

Manchester City are the favourites to sign Lionel Messi if he is to leave Barcelona in the summer. It is reported that the four-time Premier League champions are preparing a bid for the 33-year-old as the Argentine is also interested in the prospect of reuniting with Pep Guardiola and competing at the highest level in his twilight years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2020 06:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).