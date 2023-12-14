Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards was in a festive mood, granting the CBS crew members with their wishes well ahead of Christmas 2023. For Jamie Carragher, he used Lionel Messi's doppelganger and 'ended their differences'. The lookalike used the famous Liverpool slogan to make the video even funnier. He said, “this is a message for Jamie. As it is the season of goodwill, no one should be alone at Christmas. I have decided that you should 'never walk alone'. Here’s my Christmas gift to you…” The video then cuts to an image of a donkey. Understanding the prank played on, Carragher was able to laugh along with the jokes. On a serious note though, Messi is focused on the upcoming MLS season and also the Copa America tournament. Lionel Messi’s 2022 Football World Cup Final Argentina Shirt Expected to Sell for 10 Million USD

Watch Funny Video

A true Christmas miracle! An olive branch for @carra23 from the one and only Argentine 🐐. 💀 pic.twitter.com/HUR43hPYnt — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)