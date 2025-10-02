Bulgarian club Ludogorets Razgrad will be back in action in the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 as they aim for a qualification in the next round. Ludogorets entered the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 by winning the play-off encounter against Shkendija. Ludogorets suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Ferencvaros in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifiers but since then, they have continued an unbeaten streak. Rui Mota's side commenced their UEL league phase campaign with a 2-1 away victory against Malmo, which came courtesy of first-half goals from Petar Stanic and Yves Eric Bile. They will take on Real Betis in their next match, who are a solid opposition to take on. Barcelona 1-2 PSG UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Senny Mayulu, Goncalo Ramos Score As Defending Champions Earn Narrow Win Over Blaugrana.

Real Betis finished as the runner-up in last season's UEFA Conference League 2025-26. They have started the La Liga 2025-26 strongly registering three wins so far from seven games. They have drawn three more and lost only one. Their latest victory in the La Liga 2025-26 came against Osasuna as Abde Ezzalzouli and Cucho Hernandez scored to help them secure a comfortable victory. After moving up to sixth spot in La Liga, Manuel Pellegrini's side will aim at a deep run in the UEFA Europa League 2025-26, knowing they have a realistic chance to win the competition this time. They will be slightly underconfident knowing they are yet to win an away match this season.

Ludogorets Razgrad vs Real Betis Match Details

Match Ludogorets Razgrad vs Real Betis Date Thursday, October 02 Time 10:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Huvepharma Arena, Razgrad, Bulgaria Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 3 SD/HD (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming) When is Ludogorets Razgrad vs Real Betis UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Ludogorets Razgrad will host Spanish club Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 on Thursday, October 02. The Ludogorets Razgrad vs Real Betis match will be played at the Huvepharma Arena, Razgrad, Bulgaria and it will start at 10:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Where to Get Live Telecast of Ludogorets Razgrad vs Real Betis UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the Ludogorets Razgrad vs Real Betis live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 3 SD/HD TV channels. For the Ludogorets Razgrad vs Real Betis online viewing options, read below. 'My Name is Francesco Camarda' Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reveals Old DM He Received From Young Lecce Striker, Says 'Now Everybody Knows Your Name' (See Post). How to Watch Live Streaming of Ludogorets Razgrad vs Real Betis UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Liv, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Europa League 2025-26 live streaming online in India. Viewers in India can tune in to the Sony Liv app and website to watch Ludogorets Razgrad vs Real Betis live streaming online, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

