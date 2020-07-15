Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: Manchester City will take on relegation-threatened Bournemouth in the latest round of Premier League 2019-20 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Etihad Stadium on July 15, 2020 (Wednesday). Pep Guardiola’s men have already confirmed a top-four finish meanwhile, The Cherries are still fighting for survival. So fans searching for live streaming details of Manchester City vs Bournemouth in EPL 2019-20 cab scroll down below. MCI vs BOU Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20.

Manchester City have their off-field problems sorted out, as the two-year European ban was lifted, so Pep Guardiola’s side can now focus on their next game. The former English champions are now eligible to play in continental competitions next season and with two cup competitions still left to play, they will be looking to gather up momentum. Pep Guardiola 'Incredibly Happy' as CAS Lifts Two-Year UEFA Ban on Manchester City.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are battling for survival and the win against Leicester City last time around will give them much-needed confidence coming into this game. The Cherries are just three points away from getting out of the drop zone and win tonight will certainly do that. But it will be a tough task against the former champions.

When is Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth clash will be played at the Etihad Stadium on July 15, 2020 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled timing of 10:30 pm IST.

Where to Watch Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League 2019-20 Football Match on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcaster of Premier League 2019-20 in India, So fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD to catch the live action of Manchester City vs Bournemouth.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

Premier League 2019-20 will be shown online on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports. Fans can catch the live action of Manchester City vs Bournemouth on Disney+ Hotstar App and Disney+ Hotstar website.

