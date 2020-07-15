Phil Foden of Manchester City celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester City and Port Vale at Etihad Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Manchester, England. (Photo Credits: Getty)

Manchester City (MCI) will take on Bournemouth (BOU) in the latest round of Premier League 2019-20 fixtures. MCI vs BOU match will be played at the Etihad Stadium on July 15, 2020 (Wednesday). Pep Guardiola’s men have confirmed their place in Champions League next season while Eddie Howe’s team are still battling for survival. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Team for Manchester City vs Bournemouth can scroll down below. Pep Guardiola 'Incredibly Happy' as CAS Lifts Two-Year UEFA Ban on Manchester City.

Manchester City have found their groove back since the defeat against Southampton, winning their next two games against Newcastle United and Brighton. Pep Guardiola’s men have scored five goals in both those games and will be looking to continue that run against the Cherries. Jurgen Klopp Displeased As Manchester City’s UEFA Ban Gets Overturned by CAS, Says ‘Not a Good Day for Football’.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth got the match needed boost last time around in their bid for Premier League survival. They defeated Leicester City 4-1 and will hope to build on that result. Eddie Howe’s me need to get a result from their visit to former champions home if they are to save themselves from relegation for yet another season.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Ederson Moraes (MCI) should be your keeper for this game.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Kyle Walker (MCI), Aymeric Laporte (MCI) and Nathan Ake (BOU) must be your defenders.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Riyad Mahrez (MCI), Rodri (MCI), Phil Foden (MCI) and Junior Stanislas (BOU) can be picked in your midfield.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – The remaining three slots in your team must be filled by Raheem Sterling (MCI), Joshua King (BOU) and Callum Wilson (BOU).

Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Ederson Moraes (MCI), Kyle Walker (MCI), Aymeric Laporte (MCI), Nathan Ake (BOU), Riyad Mahrez (MCI), Rodri (MCI), Phil Foden (MCI), Junior Stanislas (BOU), Raheem Sterling (MCI), Joshua King (BOU) and Callum Wilson (BOU).

Raheem Sterling (MCI) can be picked as your captain while Phil Foden (MCI) can be named as the deputy captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2020 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).