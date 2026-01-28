UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Manchester City hosts Turkish champions Galatasaray on 29 January 2026, in a pivotal final league-phase fixture of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26. Following a surprise 3-1 defeat to Bodo/Glimt last week, Pep Guardiola's side has slipped to 11th in the table. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Manchester City, PSG Suffer Losses; Arsenal, Real Madrid Continue Domination.

While a victory at the Etihad Stadium is essential to reclaim a spot in the top eight and secure direct qualification for the round of 16, City must navigate a severe defensive injury crisis and the absence of midfield anchor Rodri.

Galatasaray arrives in Manchester with a squad featuring two familiar faces for the home crowd. Former City stars Ilkay Gundogan—who captained the club to their 2023 Treble—and Leroy Sane are both expected to start for the Lions.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India

Football fans in India can watch the match live during the early hours of Thursday morning. The official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India is the Sony Sports Network.

TV Channels: The game will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 3 channels.

Live Streaming: Digital users can stream the match via the Sony LIV app and website.

Match Fact

Detail Information Match Manchester City vs Galatasaray Competition UEFA Champions League (Matchday 8) Date 29 Jan 2026 (India) Kick-off Time 20:00 GMT / 01:30 IST Venue Etihad Stadium, Manchester Live Stream (India) Sony LIV TV Channel (India) Sony Sports Network

Team News and Key Players

Manchester City are currently without a significant portion of their senior squad. In defence, Ruben Dias, John Stones, and Josko Gvardiol remain sidelined with injuries. Although the club signed Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace earlier this month, he is ineligible to play in the Champions League until the knockout stages begin.

In midfield, Rodri is serving a one-match suspension following a red card in the previous fixture. This leaves Guardiola likely to rely on youngster Nico O'Reilly or a makeshift pairing of Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic (if passed fit) to shield a backline that may feature recent acquisition Abdukodir Khusanov alongside Nathan Ake.

