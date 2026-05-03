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Manchester United have officially confirmed their place in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford in the Premier League 2025-26. A late strike from academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo settled a chaotic encounter that saw United surrender a two-goal lead before eventually securing their first Premier League double over their arch-rivals this season. The result ensures Michael Carrick’s side will finish inside the top five, which is sufficient for European qualification under the current coefficient standings.

Manchester United Clinch Crucial EPL Tie vs Liverpool

JOB DONE! ✅🇾🇪 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 3, 2026

Man United Dominate Opening Period

The hosts began with significant intent, racing into a two-goal lead within the opening quarter of an hour. Matheus Cunha opened the scoring in the 6th minute, capitalising on a defensive lapse to slot home. The momentum remained with the Red Devils as Benjamin Šeško doubled the advantage in the 14th minute with a clinical finish, leaving Liverpool’s backline struggling to contain United's high-pressing transition game.

Despite their dominance, United were dealt a blow at half-time when Šeško was forced off with an injury, replaced by Amad Diallo. At that stage, a comfortable home win seemed the most likely outcome as Liverpool had failed to register a meaningful shot on target during a disjointed first half.

Liverpool’s Dramatic Comeback

The complexion of the match changed immediately after the restart. Dominik Szoboszlai pulled one back for the visitors in the 47th minute with a superb solo effort, shifting the atmospheric pressure back onto the United defence. The equaliser followed just nine minutes later when Cody Gakpo pounced on a rare error from goalkeeper Senne Lammens, who fumbled a delivery into the path of the Dutch forward.

Liverpool looked the more likely to find a winner during a frantic 20-minute spell where United appeared to lose their tactical discipline. Lammens made amends for his earlier error with a vital save from a Szoboszlai free-kick, keeping the scores level as the game entered its final stages.

Kobbie Mainoo Settles Contest

The decisive moment arrived in the 77th minute through Kobbie Mainoo. After a period of sustained pressure, the young midfielder found space on the edge of the area and curled a precise finish into the far corner, restoring United's lead and sending the home crowd into raptures. It was a moment of composure that contrasted with the 'shambolic' nature of the defending seen earlier in the half.

United managed the closing stages with more maturity, aided by the introduction of Patrick Dorgu, who made his return from a long-term injury. Despite late pressure from Arne Slot's side, United held firm to claim all three points and extinguish any lingering doubts regarding their European status.

UEFA Champions League Confirmation

The victory moves Manchester United to 64 points, cementing their third-place position in the table. With a 12-point gap now established between themselves and sixth-placed Bournemouth—and only three fixtures remaining—United’s return to the Champions League is mathematically guaranteed. Liverpool remain fourth on 58 points, still in a strong position to join their rivals in Europe’s elite competition next season.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ManUtd). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 10:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).