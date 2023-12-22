Manchester City face Fluminense in the Club World Cup final at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah. The treble winners defeated Urawa Reds 0-3 in their last game to book their place in the summit clash. It was not one of City’s most inspiring performances of the campaign, yet they managed to get the better of their Asian opponent. Pep Guardiola is a master tactician and he will set the team accordingly to win yet another title. Opponents Fluminense defeated Al Ahly 2-0 in their semi-final encounter and will be confident in taking the best of Europe. Manchester City versus Fluminense will be telecasted on the Eurosport network from 11:30 pm IST. Manchester City 3–0 Urawa Reds, FIFA Club World Cup 2023: Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva Scores As Cityzens Advance to Final.

Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne and Jeremy Doku are fit but not eligible to play in the final considering they were not part of the squad in the previous game. Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic did well in midfield and are likely to retain their spot. Rodri is the heartbeat of their midfield and is set to feature as well. Jack Grealish and Phil Foden take up their spot on the wings with Julian Alvarez as the central striker.

The 43-year-old Fabio is all set to start in goal for Fluminense which is a record in the competition. Paulo Henrique Ganso is the key playmaker for the team and he will slot in behind striker German Cano. Jhon Arias was on the scoresheet in the last game and Manchester City will need to keep a lid on his creativity from the wings. Keno is likely to occupy the opposite wing for the Brazilian side. Pep Guardiola Eager for Manchester City’s Encounter Against Fluminense’s Classic Brazilian Style in FIFA Club World Cup 2023 Final.

When is Manchester City vs Fluminense FIFA Club World Cup 2023 Final Football Match?

Manchester City will be clashing with Fluminense in the FIFA World Cup 2023 final on Friday, December 22. The game will begin at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Where to Get Live Telecast of the Manchester City vs Fluminense FIFA Club World Cup 2023 Final Football Match?

Eurosport Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023. The all-important final match between Manchester City vs Fluminense will be telecasted live on Eurosport India channel on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Fluminense FIFA Club World Cup 2023 Final Football Match?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Fluminense FIFA Club World Cup 2023 final match on the FanCode app and website with a pass. Manchester City will know this game is not as easy as many have predicted it to be. Expect the European Champion to win it nevertheless.

