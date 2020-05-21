Manchester City’s Rumoured Kits Leaked Online, Fans Post Hilarious Memes as They Hate New Jerseys (See Tweets)

Manchester City (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Manchester City’s kits for the upcoming season have been leaked online by a few fan pages of the team. The shirts will be used for home kits for the upcoming season. However we are not sure of the authenticity of the shirts, but the leak has surely evoked negative reactions from the fans. The shirts are expected to be released by July or August this year. The followers posted hilarious memes as they gave a thumbs down to the shirts. If you go by the pictures surfaced on the Internet, the jerseys are a mix of blue and grey colour. Manchester City Fans Mock Ole Gunnar Solskjaer After Their Team Thrash Man United 3-1 in Carabao Cup Semis, Angry Netizens Too Slam Red Devils Manager!

The name of the title sponsor Eithad Airways is written in black with the logo of Puma on one side and Manchester City on the other side of the chest. But what has irked the netizens is the design of the paisley jersey. According to the netizens, the design looks more like a mutating virus under a microscope. Surely the fans were quite irked and they posted hilarious memes to express their dislike. Check out the design of the jersey first and then the hilarious memes.

LEAKED: The final design of the 2020/21 #ManCity third kit set to be released in July/August 2020. [@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/74VnFF9Il6 — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) May 20, 2020

Memes

We’ve got 8 more years with Puma btw pic.twitter.com/yqm6jwTD1o — ⚡️🇧🇼 (@Priceless_Silva) May 20, 2020

Another one

It's time to get back to the basics pic.twitter.com/uWBF69BYm7 — Man City | Superbia (@SuperbiaProeIia) May 20, 2020

Oppss

Everytime I see one of these hipster designs I curse the day we signed the contract with Puma pic.twitter.com/EtCijnrwUS — Papa Dios Guardiola (@PepProwess) May 20, 2020

Add on jeans

Just add a pair of jeans and a belt buckle and we’re laughing 👍🏻👌🏻🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/e83qeB6luR — Andy Kavanagh (@andykavanagh1) May 20, 2020

Coronavirus

This is Coronavirus under a microscope is someone playing a sick joke? pic.twitter.com/cPJxySwy6U — Kiam MCFC (@kiammcfc) May 20, 2020

As of now, there has been no confirmation about the new kits from the team. Manchester City will soon return to practice session soon after a long gap of a couple of months. The live sporting action including the EPL all across the world was stalled due to the menace of the coronavirus.