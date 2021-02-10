Manchester United equalled a century-old record after beating West Ham 1-0 in the FA Cup 2020-21 fifth-round clash. Scott McTominay scored in extra-time scored in extra-time to send United into the FA Cup quarter-final after the game remained goalless in regulation time. McTominay scored from a volley after Marcus Rashford laid on the ball into his path inside the West Ham penalty box. The win over West ham was United’s ninth consecutive home match win in the FA Cup, equalling its all-time club record. Manchester United’s Europa League Match Against Real Sociedad To Take Place at Juventus Stadium in Turin.

The club set a similar nine-match winning streak at home in the FA Cup between 1908 and 1912. The victory over West Ham took them on level with that record and now Ole Gunnar Solkjaer’s side can surpass that record if their quarter-final clash is played at Old Trafford and they win it. United will find the venue and their FA Cup quarter-final opponents on Thursday (February 11) night. Kevin De Bruyne Injury Update: Belgian Resumes Individual Training As Midfielder Nears Closer to Return.

McTominay scored in 97th minute in what proved to be the decisive goal in the game. His strike in extra-time cams after West Ham failed to clear a cross into the box. Marcus Rashford then flicked the ball towards McTominay, who found the net with a first-time strike. Both sides had failed to get the breakthrough in regular time.

While United equalled a 109-year-old record, West Ham registered a dreadful one after another disappointing outing at Old Trafford. West Ham have now been eliminated from the FA Cup in each of their last four ties against United. They are also winless against the Red Devils at Old Trafford in their last 16 visits. West Ham also haven’t won an FA Cup away fixture since 2006 when they beat City 2-1 en route to the cup final.

United will next travel to West Brom in the Premier League while West Ham host bottom-placed Sheffield United in their league clash.

