Manchester United is up for sale and it has been reported that investors from Qatar are planning to take over the club with a big-money bid. The Qatari investors are pushing to buy the club in a total takeover rather than showing interest in securing a partial stake. According to a report in the Daily Mail, the investors are a group of private and rich people who are set to make a bid to buy Manchester United in the coming days, keeping in mind the mid-February deadline set by current owners, the Glazers. Manchester United Introduce ‘Ronaldo Rule’ To Limit Players’ Salaries After Portugal Star’s Exit to Al-Nassr: Report.

The Red Devils' fans for long have wished the Glazers to leave the club and that might just come true. The club has been valued at more than £6 billion. There also remains room for an additional £2 billion, which will be used to redevelop Old Trafford. However, a report in Goal.com states that the investors from Qatar are likely to face tough competition from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is Britain’s wealthiest man and has expressed his interest in buying Manchester United. ‘They want to strengthen the squad to put them back at the top, but they also want this to be for the good of the community. They also want to build on the success of the World Cup. They recognise that Manchester United is the biggest football club in the world, the crown jewels, and there is a steely-minded determination to buy it and get it to where it should be,” the report in the Daily Mail stated. Manchester United 2–1 Crystal Palace, Premier League 2022–23: Red Devils Clinch Win Despite Being Reduced to 10 Men (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Should Manchester United get sold to Qatari investors, it would see the club become one of the wealthiest in Europe and this can also allow the Red Devils to have a lot of funds available for transfers. However, a problem might arise with respect to UEFA regulations. Qatar Sports Investments own Paris Saint-Germain and UEFA prevents two clubs from having the same owners in the competition. It also has to be taken into account that separate investors are likely to bid for Manchester United. It remains to be seen whether this potential takeover gets approval from the Premier League, given Qatar’s record with human rights.

